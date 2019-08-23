Man seriously injured after motorized bike crashes into car

SAN DIEGO — A 48-year-old man riding a motorized bike may not survive the major injuries he sustained when he crashed into a vehicle Friday evening in the Grantville area of San Diego, authorities said.

The victim was riding a motorized GT bike in the 6500 block of Mission Gorge Road about 7:55 p.m. when he attempted to cross from the west side of the street to the east side and crashed at a nearly 90-degree angle into the passenger side of a gray 2014 Subaru traveling northbound in the No. 2 lane, causing the bike to overturn, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with major blunt force trauma and his survival was in question, Heims said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, he said.

The SDPD Traffic Division investigated the accident.

Google Map for coordinates 32.790879 by -117.097697.

