Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman on cruise ship

SAN DIEGO – A Utah man who sexually assaulted a woman aboard a cruise ship last year was sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday to three years in federal custody.

Saul Clemente Monago, 31, was accompanied by several other people when he entered a woman’s room aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship on Oct. 11, 2018.

According to federal prosecutors, the victim was asleep when everyone but Monago — a complete stranger to the victim — left the room. She later awoke to Monago sexually assaulting her and pushed the defendant away, then ran into the hallway screaming for help.

A ship security officer responded and found Monago lying on a bed inside the woman’s cabin, “apparently intoxicated,” according to prosecutors.

The ship docked in San Diego three days later, at which point FBI agents interviewed Monago, who admitted to the incident, and said he “was drunk and not behaving like himself,” prosecutors said.

Following the three-year term, Monago will also be on one year of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

“This sentence is an important step in obtaining justice for the victim in this case,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Scott Brunner, who said sexual assaults on cruise ships were “one of the leading crimes reported to and investigated by the FBI on the high seas.”