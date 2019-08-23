× Gas prices continue to drop around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County resumed dropping Friday, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.582, one day after a run of 17 decreases in 18 days ended with an increase of three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is at its lowest amount since March 28, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 11.7 cents lower than one month ago and 1.4 cents below what it was one year ago, despite rising 24.1 cents since the start of the year.

“The California Energy Commission last week reported a drop in gasoline inventory after refineries scaled back California fuel production, but on Wednesday the commission reported that inventory is back up, so there is still reason for prices to continue decreasing,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.