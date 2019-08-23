FBI searching for suspect in two bank robberies

SAN DIEGO – The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in La Mesa Friday. He is believed to be the same man responsible for an additional bank robbery that occurred in San Diego earlier this month.

At approximately 11:55 a.m. Friday, the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank, located inside a Vons Grocery Store at 8011 University Ave. The robber pretended to talk on the phone “as a ruse” before demanding money, FBI Special Agent Davene Butler said.

The man threatened “to shoot” if he did not receive the money, though a firearm was never seen. He approached several bank tellers in an effort to receive more cash, and departed the bank after receiving the money, Butler said.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a backpack.

In a similar incident on Aug. 15, a man entered the US Bank, also located inside a Vons Grocery Store at 6155 El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego, at approximately 10:13 a.m.

After instructing the bank teller to “grab a bag” and “start with your hundreds,” the robber said, “Put all the money in the bag and give it to me or I swear I’m gonna shoot,” according to the FBI.

After receiving some cash, the robber fled on foot.

Authorities said a weapon was mentioned but never seen, and the suspect pretended to talk on the phone during the robbery, similar to the robbery on Friday.

The man was wearing a black bomber style jacket and black sunglasses.

Surveillance cameras inside both the Wells Fargo and US Bank captured photographs of the suspect. Witnesses have described the robber as a bald, 20- to 30-year-old black male weighing about 150-170 lbs. and approximately 5 feet- 10-inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is encouraged to call the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.