× David Koch, billionaire businessman and influential GOP donor dead at 79

David Koch, a billionaire businessman and philanthropist who, along with his brother Charles, gained fame as an influential donor to conservative and Republican causes, has died, Charles Koch announced on Friday.

New Yorker staff writer, Jane Mayer, who also wrote a book about the Koch brothers’ influence tweeted Friday morning “Sources close to the family say David Koch has died.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.