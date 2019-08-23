Bobcat spotted near Scripps Ranch home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man living in Scripps Ranch captured a young bobcat roaming around near his home on his surveillance camera.

Brian Peterson has been living at his home for 20 years and has seen bobcats come and go during that time. He believes this particular cat he spotted Thursday is two to three years old, because he has seen it from time to time to time since it was a kitten.

He says the cat is pretty timid, and while some who have seen the video have called for something to be done about it, he says he loves that it comes by for a visit.

"They live here, we leave here," Peterson said. "Leave them alone. They're not going to harm anything. And you shouldn't let small animals out when you live near a canyon like this anyhow. I moved into their neighborhood in 1998. They didn't move into mine. And the fact that this bobcat is now coming around and apparently thinks this is part of his territory, it makes us very happy because we don't see rodents anymore."

It's rare for bobcats to attack people, but small pets should be taken inside overnight.