Police make arrest in deadly Cal State Fullerton stabbing

A backpack holding an incendiary device and items that could be used for an abduction were beneath the car in which a retired administrator was found stabbed to death on the campus of California State University Fullerton, authorities said Monday.

FULLERTON, Calif. — Fullerton police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly stabbing of a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator on campus.

Details of the arrest are expected to be released at an afternoon news conference.

The former faculty member, 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan, was murdered on campus at California State University Fullerton Monday.

Investigators say Chan was stabbed to death around 8:30 a.m. in a parking lot at the school. Officers found him sitting in a car with stab wounds and paramedics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Investigators believe Chan was targeted, and found a backpack with an incendiary device and items that could be used for an abduction beneath his car.

