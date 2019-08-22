× Police make arrest in deadly Cal State Fullerton stabbing

FULLERTON, Calif. — Fullerton police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly stabbing of a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator on campus.

Details of the arrest are expected to be released at an afternoon news conference.

The former faculty member, 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan, was murdered on campus at California State University Fullerton Monday.

Investigators say Chan was stabbed to death around 8:30 a.m. in a parking lot at the school. Officers found him sitting in a car with stab wounds and paramedics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Investigators believe Chan was targeted, and found a backpack with an incendiary device and items that could be used for an abduction beneath his car.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.