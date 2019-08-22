Missing man last seen in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a missing 67-year-old man who was last seen in Vista.

Deonicio Sebastian was last seen Monday at 8 a.m. at his home on West Indian Rock Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He left his home sometime Monday, taking his wallet and leaving his cell phone and has not been in contact with this family.

Sebastian is described as approximately 5’4″ and 200 pounds. He walks with a limp has a receding hairline with a dark brown complexion and cannot read or write.

Sebastian often rides the bus or takes the train to run errands or walk to Arrango Green Growers, where he works.

Sebastian walks with a limp and suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and has a pacemaker. He takes medications every six hours.

Anyone who comes into contact with Sebastian should call 858-565-5200.