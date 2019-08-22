Hate-group fliers found on SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO — Days ahead of the start of classes at San Diego State, fliers and stickers supporting a white nationalist hate group were found Thursday in several locations on the campus.

The materials were posted at the Women’s Resource Center and the Pride Center Wednesday night or early Thursday and were reported by staff members Thursday morning, according to the university.

The university said the materials were in the process of being removed.

A statement from the university read in part:

“Further, the university denounces white nationalist hate groups and any form of action or conduct that serves to incite hatred or intolerance, which are inconsistent with SDSU’s community values of diversity and inclusion. Our campus community is one that deeply values and respects diversity, difference and inclusion.”

Students began moving into student housing Thursday, and classes start Monday.