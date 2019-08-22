Gas leak prompts evacuations in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — Several Hillcrest businesses were evacuated because of a natural gas leak Thursday morning.

The leak was reported around 9:30 a.m. on 4th Avenue between Washington Street and University Avenue. Several San Diego Fire-Rescue engines blocked off 4th Avenue as utility crews worked to stop the flow of gas.

Authorities told FOX 5 that they expected to have the situation under control in about an hour.

People were advised to avoid the area until the street is reopened.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.