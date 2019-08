SAN DIEGO — Crews worked to repair a gas leak at the San Diego Zoo Thursday morning.

The gas leak was reported around 8 a.m. on Zoo Place, near the park entrance, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

Gas main break at the SD Zoo near the main entrance. SDFD has two crews and a battalion chief on scene and they are working with Zoo staff. Evacuations of the area taking place currently. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/v6Kpvgtvcs — SDFD (@SDFD) August 22, 2019

SDFD had two crews at the scene to help with evacuations. There was no immediate word on if any animals would be moved from the park.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.