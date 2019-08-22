3 illegal pot dispensaries shut down in East County

SAN DIEGO — Authorities shut down three illegal marijuana dispensaries in Casa de Oro and Spring Valley Thursday, boarding up the businesses and seizing their stock.

Deputies and county code-compliance officers served abatement and search warrants shortly before 8 a.m. in the 9900 block of Dolores Street, the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard and the 500 block of Paraiso Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials.

The enforcement actions “were the direct result of numerous complaints from concerned citizens,” Sgt. Matt Cook said.

During the raids, the personnel seized more than 140 pounds of marijuana, edible products containing the drug, paraphernalia, cash and business equipment. One employee was arrested and jailed on suspicion of illegally possessing and selling cannabis.

The code-enforcement personnel secured the sites by boarding up all entry doors to the businesses, Cook said.

In March 2017, the Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated areas in San Diego County, though two existing medicinal-cannabis dispensaries — one near El Cajon and another in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

“The county anticipates continued compliance as we enforce the securing of structures without a permitted use,” Cook said.