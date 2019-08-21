Watch Live: US astronauts spacewalk on International Space Station

WASHINGTON — Two NASA astronauts performed a spacewalk to install a new port on the International Space Station Wednesday.

The new docking port will help accommodate incoming commercial crew spacecrafts from Boeing and SpaceX, Space.com reports. Astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan were completing the work.

Hague had taken two previous spacewalks in his career, the website reports, while it was Morgan’s first time venturing outside the station.

The roughly 6 1/2-hour spacewalk on the exterior of the spacestation was expected to last until about noon PT.