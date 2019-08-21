Mother says fake CPS workers tried to take her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- A Washington state mother said she went through a terrifying experience early Monday morning when a pair claiming to be Child Protective Services agents demanded she hand over her 4-year-old child.

The woman told police the strangers refused to provide proof they worked for the state. Detectives are now investigating the incident.

“Anxiety and adrenaline just pretty much took over and I just pretty much wanted to get my son somewhere safe,” said mother Jessi McCombs. “I just don’t want somebody else to end up in a situation like that or worse.”

McCombs said a man and woman knocked on her door early Monday morning, announced they were with CPS and demanded she hand over her 4-year-old son, Liam. She said they had detailed information about her and her family.

“(She said) she was there about my son’s injuries and they were there to take my son into custody. My son doesn’t have any injuries, so I was really confused and thought for sure she had the wrong house until she told me his name and birthday. She knew my name,” McCombs said.

After some discussion, McCombs still refused to give up Liam and eventually the strangers left. She then dropped Liam off at day care and went to work. She said she called Marysville police, but the department said they didn’t receive an official report until later that night. “I did what I thought was best,” she said.

McCombs said another neighbor spotted the same strangers driving around the complex later that day in what looked like an old police car.

“It’s an open and active investigation,” Mark Thomas from the Marysville Police Department said. Detectives were looking into the case and working to identify the people McCombs spoke with Monday morning. Thomas said CPS agents will always contact local law enforcement to assist before removing any child from a family, adding that Marysville Police was never contacted about any case regarding McCombs.