SAN DIEGO — A trapped woman had to be rescued Wednesday night after falling 30 feet in Old Town.

Around 9:30 p.m., the woman, who had gotten locked out of her apartment complex in the 3900 block of Ampudia Street, was trying to climb onto her balcony when she jumped on a narrow cement column, which gave way.

The woman, approximately 30 years old, could be seen being loaded into an ambulance. The extent of her injuries was not yet known.