South Bay man dies from flu

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A South Bay man was the first in San Diego County this season to die from influenza, health officials announced Wednesday.

The 74-year-old man died Aug. 15 from influenza B and had underlying health conditions, the county said.

“Influenza deaths can occur at any time since influenza circulates throughout the year,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., County interim deputy public health officer. “The elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of developing complications from influenza.”

This season’s flu vaccine won’t be widely available until late September, though some local pharmacies and clinics already have the immunization, the county explained. Learn more by using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Flu Vaccine Finder and calling ahead.

In all, 77 people died from the flu in San Diego County last season, which ended June 30.