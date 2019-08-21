× SDPD hosts back-to-school shopping spree for underserved kids

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department and the San Diego Unified School District will hold a shopping spree Wednesday for 30 Hancock Elementary School students ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.

Each student will pair with an SDPD officer for the fourth annual “True Blue” buddies event. Each pairing will receive a $150 gift card to the Mission Valley Target store, allowing the third, fourth and fifth grade students to buy school supplies, new clothes and shoes and a backpack for the school year, which begins Aug. 26.

Participating students were chosen based on need, according to the district. The group includes students from low-income families, military families and homeless families. The students will continue their partnership with SDPD through a mentorship program that lasts through the school year.

“San Diego Unified is committed to giving students the tools they need to get involved and make a positive change in the world — in their classroom, on the playground, in the cafeteria, school-wide, in the community and beyond,” the district said in a statement. “Programs like this encourage students to make good choices every day and have positive relationships with their teachers, parents, school police and the community as a whole.”

After shopping, students and their families will enjoy a free barbecue lunch at the school to celebrate.