Officials add 3rd location to measles exposure warning

SAN DIEGO -- Health officials Wednesday added a third potential exposure location related to San Diego County's second confirmed measles case of the year.

Members of the public may have been exposed to the virus at the Min Sok Chon Korean Restaurant at 4620 Convoy St. on Aug. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the county's Health and Human Services Agency.

The other potential exposure locations, announced Tuesday, are the 85 Degree Bakery Cafe at 3361 Rosecrans St. on Aug. 15-18 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as the Ralphs supermarket at 3011 Alta View Drive on Aug. 16 from roughly 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The infected person -- whose name, gender and age were not disclosed -- was exposed to an 11-month-old infant who contracted measles earlier this month after a trip to the Philippines. The county did not disclose if the person had been hospitalized since contracting the virus.

Measles develops one to three weeks after exposure and symptoms can include fever, cough, a runny nose and red eyes. The virus' red rash generally appears within four days of showing symptoms, but a person is considered contagious four days before developing the rash.

There is currently no treatment for measles. Health officials recommend bed rest, fluids and taking steps to control a fever for those who develop the virus. Doctors say all people over 6 months of age should be vaccinated against measles to combat its spread.

Complications from the virus -- including diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia -- generally afflict children 5 years old or younger and adults over age 20. Measles complications can also lead to death in younger children and adults and complications may require additional treatment.

Residents can contact the county HHSA's immunization division at 866- 358-2966 or visit sdiz.org for more information on measles, other vaccine- preventable diseases and recommended vaccinations.