Man with dementia found a week after vanishing

SAN DIEGO -- A 69-year-old man who went missing from the College Area nearly a week ago has been found and reunited with his family, police reported Wednesday.

The whereabouts of Robert Gallagher had been unknown since Thursday, but around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday police said he had been found.

The circumstances of how and where he was found were not immediately clear. His condition is not known.

Gallagher was last seen Thursday in the College Area. His 2017 white BMW 325 with California plate 8HCG898 is also missing.