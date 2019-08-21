Man hit by car, suffers serious head injury

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man was knocked unconscious with a serious head injury after getting hit by a truck in North County Wednesday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Midway Drive near Valley Parkway, Escondido Police Department said. A man was making a right turn in a Nissan Titan pickup when he hit a man in his late 40s who was trying to cross the street at the corner of an intersection.

Police say when paramedics showed up the man was unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition with a head injury.

Police were still investigating what led up to the crash, but said alcohol or drugs were not considered a factor. EPD said the driver told officers he was facing a green light when he made his right turn and that the walk signal was a solid red hand. It wasn’t immediately clear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.

