Grant program that funds classroom projects opens to teachers

SAN DIEGO — North Island Credit Union announced the opening of its biannual Teacher Grant Program Wednesday, offering $500 grants to full-time teachers to fund a classroom project.

The program will award 10 grants of $500 to full-time teachers within the county who have an “innovative classroom learning opportunity.” Since launching the program in 2012, NICU has awarded $95,000 to educators throughout Southern California.

NICU, a subsidiary of California Credit Union, awards up to 20 combined grants in the spring and fall to teachers in San Diego and Los Angeles counties through the program.

“We are committed to serving our local education community, and honored to continue our tradition of support through our teacher grant program,” said California Credit Union President and CEO Steve O’Connell. “We hope this program will make it a little easier for educators to make a difference in the lives of their students, and encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to apply for one of our grants.”

Teachers can apply for a grant at ccu.com/teachergrant. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 18 and winners will receive their awards in November.