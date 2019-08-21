× Couple found dead in their Torrey Highlands home ID’d

SAN DIEGO — Two people found dead inside their Torrey Highlands home Saturday evening have been identified, authorities said Wednesday.

Police were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to do a welfare check on a couple living at 7405 Via Rivera in the Torrey Highlands neighborhood after they were expected in San Francisco but did not arrive, worrying family members.

Police said they looked through a window at the residence and saw a body lying on the living room floor. Officers forced entry into the home and discovered the bodies of an Asian man and woman in their 50s with trauma to their upper bodies. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as Xiaoqun Fang, 58, and Yi Cheng, 58.

The San Diego Police Department said Tuesday they believed the couple’s son murdered them before jumping to his death off a freeway overpass onto Interstate 805. Police and California Highway Patrol officers responded to an apparent suicide at the Eastgate Mall overpass just before 2 a.m. on Friday morning. That person was identified Wednesday as 30-year-old Fang Cheng.

San Diego homicide detectives said the double homicide remains under investigation as they seek a motive for the killings. Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.