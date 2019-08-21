Chula Vista mother among 2 fatally shot in Tijuana

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista mother and her friend were fatally shot Friday in Tijuana, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Tijuana police arrested three municipal firefighters in connection with the homicides of Roxana Díaz, 32, and Carlos Morales Trujillo, 39, according to the newspaper.

The shooting happened on Cañón Uníon street near the corner of Prolongación Calle Segunda, the Union-Tribune reported.

Díaz, who worked as a shift leader at the KFC on Third Avenue in Chula Vista and had a 16-year-old son, died Tuesday night at UC San Diego Medical Center, according to the newspaper. Trujillo died at the scene.

Read the Union-Tribune’s full story here.