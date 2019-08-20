× West Nile Virus identified in Orange County woman

TUSTIN, Calif. — The first human case of West Nile Virus this year in Orange County was identified Tuesday, the OC Health Care Agency reported.

A Tustin woman in her 50s was diagnosed this week with West Nile fever.

In 2018, there were 12 reported human infections of the virus WNV and 1 virus-related death reported in Orange County.

Most people who become infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms, but about 20 percent will develop a fever and may have a headache, body aches, nausea, tiredness and sometimes a skin rash.

People over 50 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are at increased risk of serious complications from WNV infection.

“West Nile Virus is endemic in Orange County, recurring every year during the summer months and continuing into the fall,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer. “The best way to avoid West Nile Virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.”

