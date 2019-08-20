Procession honors CHP officer killed in shootout

SAN DIEGO — A procession Tuesday honored the California Highway Patrol officer killed in a gun battle earlier this month.

Officer Andre Moye was killed in the prolonged gunfight in the Riverside area on August 12.

Moye had served CHP’s Riverside station for about three years after graduating from academy in March 2017. He was 34 years old. Family members told FOX 11 in LA that Moye was survived by his wife.

Watch the procession below:

The gun battle broke out near Interstate 215 after Moye pulled a man over driving a white pickup truck. Moye had determined the vehicle needed to be impounded and was filling out the paperwork when the driver grabbed a rifle and opened fire, CHP said.

Despite being hit, Moye was able to return fire and call for backup. Officers swarmed the area, taking cover behind their vehicles as the prolonged battle took place. In the end, three officers (including Moye) were wounded, while two bystanders had minor injuries, CHP said. The alleged gunman, Aaron Luther, was killed.

Officials later said Luther had a history of violent crime, including time in prison for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.