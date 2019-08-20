× Thieves shatter window in latest optometry shop burglary

SAN DIEGO — Thieves shattered a window and climbed into an optometry store in Carmel Mountain Ranch overnight, the seventh break-in targeting eyeglasses shops in recent weeks.

The burglars hit the Lenscrafters store on Rancho Carmel Drive around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, San Diego Police Department told FOX 5. Police weren’t far from the store at the time of the break-in, but when they arrived the thieves had already escaped. Officers had to climb through the shattered window to check the store but did not find anyone inside.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many pairs of eyeglasses or other merchandise the thieves took.

A 7th optometry store has been robbed in a string of similar break-ins over the past few months. Police haven't said whether they believe the robberies are related. No arrests yet in this latest incident. pic.twitter.com/JjQyV6Pz80 — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) August 20, 2019

The window was boarded up by 5:30 a.m. No arrests had been made and a detailed description of the burglars was not released.

The burglary marked at least the seventh optometry shop break-in in recent weeks. Other targets around the county included stores in Kearny Mesa, Chula Vista and Escondido. Police have not said whether they believe there is any connections between the heists.