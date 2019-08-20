SUV slams into South Bay restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- An SUV crashed into a Vietnamese food restaurant in National City Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. at the Pho 7 Cow restaurant in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.

The driver of the Infiniti QX50 told police she had mistaken the accelerator for the brake, according to National City Police Lt. Robert Rounds.

"Luckily there were no patrons in the tables near the windows so no one got hit by the vehicle," Lt. Rounds said, but at least one person was treated for cuts after they were hit by broken glass.