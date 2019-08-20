Roads closed while crews battle Hillcrest fire

Firefighters stand on the roof of a burning building in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews tried to save a burning building in Hillcrest Tuesday morning, closing roads in a busy business and residential area of the neighborhood.

Flames broke out around 8 a.m. at the building on Park Boulevard in Hillcrest, not far from the neighborhood’s iconic Pride flag.

Park Boulevard was shut down between Lincoln and University avenues while crews fought the fire, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed. Track live traffic conditions here.

The address of the structure fire belonged to a now-closed salon and day spa. SDFD said the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

