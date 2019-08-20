× Roads closed while crews battle Hillcrest fire

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews tried to save a burning building in Hillcrest Tuesday morning, closing roads in a busy business and residential area of the neighborhood.

Flames broke out around 8 a.m. at the building on Park Boulevard in Hillcrest, not far from the neighborhood’s iconic Pride flag.

Park Boulevard was shut down between Lincoln and University avenues while crews fought the fire, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed. Track live traffic conditions here.

The address of the structure fire belonged to a now-closed salon and day spa. SDFD said the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

BREAKING: We're on the scene of a commercial structure fire that broke out in Hillcrest. Park BLVD is shut down right now from Lincoln to University. pic.twitter.com/1Q5Iw4vnTm — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) August 20, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.