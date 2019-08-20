Residents upset over HOA parking rules, garage inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Residents in one South Bay neighborhood are upset after their home owners association informed them they won’t be allowed to park in their own driveways.

And if that isn't enough, the HOA is also proposing to add another rule permitting garage inspections, angering some resident even more

Becky Niemiec told FOX 5 that Eastlake Trails is a beautiful neighborhood where she and her two grandsons can play. She gives a lot of credit for quality of the neighborhood to the community's HOA. But she says the Eastlake III Homeowners Association is now overstepping it’s authority.

“We’re not having elephant statues in our yard. We’re not painting our houses purple,” Niemiec said. “People are extremely upset.”

Recently, the board of directors notified residents that it will begin enforcing parking guidelines. Specifically, residents must park their vehicles in their garages, not in their driveways or on the street. That rule is not new and many other HOAs have similar rules, but the proposed new garage inspection rule has a lot of residents concerned.

“I guess it's been in our CCR's (covenants, conditions and restrictions), but they've never enforced it. I don't know if they're going to enforce it, but they’ve added that they can come inspect your garages, and that’s what really has people upset -- that they can come in and just randomly inspect to see if you have cars in there,” said Niemiec. “They should not be allowed to go in your garage and invade your privacy.”

Several other homeowners told FOX 5 the HOA garage inspection is going too far.

“They’re not coming in this garage,” vowed resident, Marjie Venegas. Venegas said her daughter and son-in-law have no choice but to park their pickup truck in the street.

“That truck could not fit in that garage at all,” said Venegas.

She said the proposed garage inspections are a complete invasion of private property.

“Absolutely way too far, and for them to think they can come in and inspect his garage -- I mean he is not going to allow that. I mean nobody should allow it. That’s his garage,” Venegas said.

The HOA will vote Tuesday night at its scheduled meeting the Woods Club House at 1150 Woods Drive at 6 p.m. Residents say they’ll be there to voice their disapproval.

“(I'll) absolutely be at the meeting tonight, and my son-in-law has no problem putting up a for-sale sign in the front yard," said Venegas.