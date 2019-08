OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police are searching for a missing 92-year-old man who has dementia and knee problems.

George Serenbetz was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Pear Blossom Drive.

Serenbetz is described as white, 6-feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Serenbitz is considered “at risk” and anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police.