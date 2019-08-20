Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crashing into curb

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man suffered broken bones and internal injuries Tuesday when he crashed his motorcycle into a curb in San Diego.

The solo vehicle crash was reported at about 4:15 p.m. in the 11080 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was riding a 2019 Yamaha R6 motorcycle westbound on Tierrasanta Boulevard when he “veered to the right and impacted the curb going onto the sidewalk,” Heims said.

“The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the ground,” Heims said.

The motorcyclist suffered a fractured left pelvis and heart injuries, Heims said. The injuries are not believed life-threatening.