Fire breaks out in City Heights apartment building

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department made quick work of a fire at a two-story apartment building in City Heights Tuesday.

The call came in around 12:11 p.m. for a fire at 3788 41st Street in City Heights.

Firefighters deployed two trucks and five engines to the location.

By 12:40 p.m., crews had extinguished the blaze, which appeared to have started in a unit on the second floor.

There was little indication of fire damage from the outside of the building, but it was not immediately known how much the fire and water had damaged the interior. It was not known if anyone was injured in the fire or what might have sparked the blaze..

