Elderly home owner robbed by phony water department workers

SAN DIEGO – Two men who pretended to be water department employees stole jewelry and cash from an elderly home owner who let them in for a water test.

The phony water department employees knocked on the door of a home in La Jolla and when the resident answered, they said they were there to conduct a water test. The resident let them in and they took turns distracting the resident while they went into different rooms and stole items including jewelry and cash.

The victim did not realize anything had been stolen until after the men left.

One of the robbers was about 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weaing about 160 lbs, with a neatly trimmed beard. The other was about 40 years old, 6 feet tall, heavy set, weighing about 210 lbs with no facial hair.

Anyone with information about the robbers or similar scams should call the San Diego Police Department’s Elder Abuse Unit at 619-446-1070 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.