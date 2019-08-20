Dog rescued after collapsing in heat on hike to Three Sisters Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Humane Society reminded dog ownersTuesday to avoid bringing their pets on hikes during periods of hot weather to protect them from heatstroke.

The humane society's Emergency Response Team rescued a large dog showing signs of distress last Saturday on the Three Sisters Falls hiking trail in Descanso. The dog, named Joey, collapsed and started panting heavily roughly half a mile along the trail.

The ERT took the canine to the humane society's Animal Urgent Care facility in Escondido, where the staff treated him for heat exhaustion and separated pads on his feet.

Pet owners should avoid strenuously exercising their animals when temperatures are 70 degrees or higher, according to the humane society. Dogs absorb more heat from the ground than humans do because they're closer to it. Walking on asphalt and concrete can harm an animal's paws because they are generally hotter than the air temperature.

The humane society also advises keeping pets out of hot vehicles, ensuring they have plenty of cool water and exercising them during cooler periods of the day like early morning or later in the evening.

Residents should take their pets to a veterinarian as soon as possible if they show signs of heat exhaustion or stress, which can include heavy breathing, glazed eyes, a higher-than-normal pulse, an unsteady stride, vomiting or a dark red tongue.