× County Democratic Party endorses Assemblyman Todd Gloria for mayor

SAN DIEGO — Assemblyman Todd Gloria has received the endorsement of the county Democratic Party in his bid for San Diego mayor, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The party endorsed Gloria over Councilwoman Barbara Bry when its central committee held a meeting Tuesday evening in Kearny Mesa. Gloria received 71 percent of the votes, compared to 14 percent for Bry and 11 percent in favor of not making any endorsement.

Read the Union-Tribune’s full story here.