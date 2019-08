SAN DIEGO — A major offramp from state Route 163 permanently closed Tuesday as Caltrans works to improve traffic in the area.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, crews closed the northbound SR-163 to eastbound Friars Road offramp near Fashion Valley Mall.

Beginning Wednesday at 5 a.m., all drivers will use the current northbound SR-163 to westbound Friars Road offramp.

Caltrans says it will be adding another traffic light and will expand the lanes to help with traffic in the area.