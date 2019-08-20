Getaway car found abandoned after jewelry store robbery

ALPINE, Calif. — A jewelry store in Alpine was robbed Tuesday and the getaway car was found abandoned a short time later, authorities said.

Around 11:30 a.m, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about a robbery at Daniel’s Jewelers at 5005 Willows Road in the Viejas Outlet Center, according to Sgt. Kelly Moody of the Alpine Patrol Station.

By the time deputies arrived, the thieves had left. The three suspects, described as men in their 20s, were seen running to a dark-colored sedan. The abandoned getaway car was found 20 minutes later in the 4300 block of W. Willows Road.

A “large amount” of various kinds of jewelry was stolen, but the loss amount was yet to be determined, according to Sgt. Moody.

No employees were injured.

Anyone with information about the crime should call detectives at 619-659-2600.