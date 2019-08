SAN DIEGO — A case of measles was reported this week and the public may have been exposed at two locations in San Diego County, county health officials announced Tuesday.

The person was fully immunized but had exposure to the 11-month-old who contracted measles after visiting the Philippines.

The infected person may have exposed the public at 85 Degree Bakery Cafe at 3361 Rosecrans Street between August 15 and 18 and at the Ralph’s at 3011 Alta Vista Drive on Aug. 16.