Police searching for missing man with dementia

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man who has dementia.

Robert Emmett Gallagher was last seen Thursday in the College Area. His 2017 white BMW 325 with California plate 8HCG898 is also missing.

Gallagher is described as white with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'11" and weighs 170 pounds. He usually wears glasses, shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball hat.

Gallagher is considered “at-risk” and anyone who knows where he is should call SDPD at 619-531-2000.