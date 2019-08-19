Police: Person murdered at Cal State Fullerton on 1st day of school

FULLERTON, Calif. — A person was murdered on campus at Cal State Fullerton on the first day of school Monday, police said.

Investigators say the person was killed in an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:30 a.m. in a parking lot at the school. The unidentified victim has died, Fullerton Police Department Lt. Jon Radus told KTLA.

School officials said the attacker was a man but did not have a detailed description. He was last seen headed toward a Marriott Hotel near campus, on Nutwood Avenue, the university tweeted.

Please avoid the area of the 600 Blk of Langsdorf due to police activity. A homicide occurred on the campus of @csuf and the FPD will be handing the investigation due to an MOU with @csufpd . FPD PIO will be handling all media inquiries and he is en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/K8dLLGHJYo — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) August 19, 2019

It was not immediately clear what weapon was used in the attack or whether the man was still armed. Police asked people to avoid the area. Anyone with information was urged to call Fullerton police at 714-738-8600.

The murder came as students returned to campus for the start of fall semester.