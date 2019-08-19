Man pushing walker hit, killed crossing street

Posted 6:37 AM, August 19, 2019, by

A man pushing a walker was hit and killed trying to cross the street in University Heights

SAN DIEGO — A man pushing a walker was hit and killed by a car as he tried to cross a University Heights street, police said Monday.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Sunday on Texas Street near El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The man attempted to cross Texas Street outside a crosswalk and was hit by a 45-year-old man driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze sedan southbound on the road, Buttle said.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the officer said.

The sedan driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Buttle said, adding that intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.