Man pushing walker hit, killed crossing street

SAN DIEGO — A man pushing a walker was hit and killed by a car as he tried to cross a University Heights street, police said Monday.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Sunday on Texas Street near El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The man attempted to cross Texas Street outside a crosswalk and was hit by a 45-year-old man driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze sedan southbound on the road, Buttle said.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the officer said.

The sedan driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Buttle said, adding that intoxication was not a factor in the crash.