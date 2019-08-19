Woman admits stealing more than $700K from employer

SAN DIEGO –-The former operations manager for a San Diego insurance broker pleaded guilty Monday to federal wire fraud charges for defrauding her employer out of about $726,000.

Antonia Barber, 51, of Ramona, admitted writing “hundreds” of fraudulent company checks to herself and a family member over the course of seven years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors said Barber was responsible for approving expense reimbursement requests, a position that gave her “significant discretion over the finances of the company.”

She wrote checks to a family member for “records management” services that were never provided and checks to herself for reimbursement of expenses that she never incurred, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Stealing from your employer, whether done in a subtle manner over a period of years or a brazen way, results in a negative hit to the bottom line that impacts competitiveness. It will not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said.

Barber is slated to be sentenced on Dec. 9.