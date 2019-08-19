× Firefighters battle rooftop blaze in Paramount

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a commercial building fire in Paramount Monday morning that has caused explosions.

Flames and black smoke were billowing out of the roof of the large building along the 7300 block of East Somerset, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The flames quickly spread through the roof of the building.

At least one explosion was seen from above, aerial video showed as firefighters moved to defensive mode.

