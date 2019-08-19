Family was taking teen tied up in car to drug rehab in Mexico, CHP says

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 17-year-old girl who was bound and gagged in a car was rescued by California Highway Patrol officers Monday evening, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Investigators later learned that the teen’s father and sister were trying to take her to Mexico to a drug treatment facility, according to the newspaper.

Around 7 p.m., a witness was on southbound Interstate 5 in Carlsbad when they saw the girl tied up in the back of a 2014 Toyota Corolla and called police, the Union-Tribune reported, citing CHP spokesman Officer Kevin Smale.

The girl’s father, 67, and his daughter, 21, had abducted the girl, Smale told the newspaper, adding that they intended to transport the teen to a drug rehabilitation center south of the border.

“The 17-year-old female admitted to using methamphetamine for the past year,” Smale told the newspaper.

Officers then took custody of the girl from the car that was stopped near the Canon Road exit, according to the Union-Tribune.

“Criminal charges are pending against the adult family members,” Smale told the Union-Tribune.

