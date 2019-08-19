Driver hits woman, knocks over gravestones in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A driver hit a woman, knocked over gravestones and then ran off in a crash at a local cemetery early Monday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery, on Imperial Avenue near 40th Street in the Mountain View neighborhood.

NEW THIS MORNING: A car hit a female pedestrian and went into a graveyard, bulldozing over at least one tombstone before coming to rest on another. The driver is on the loose. Watch @fox5sandiego this morning for the latest. pic.twitter.com/vGSuxCL40O — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) August 19, 2019

A blue sedan hit the woman and then dragged her along as the driver crashed through a fence into the graveyard and finally came to a rest after knocking over several gravestones, San Diego Police Department confirmed. The driver got out and ran off, leaving the car behind.

Paramedics were able to rescue the woman and rush her to the hospital, SDPD said.

Police suspect the driver was also involved in a domestic violence incident before the crash. No arrests had been made Monday morning. By 6:30 a.m., the car had been removed from the site.

We're getting a better look at the damage as the sun comes up. The car has been removed and you can see several gravestones damaged. pic.twitter.com/qbudfyK9Ld — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) August 19, 2019