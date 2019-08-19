City starts process to revoke Lime’s permit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One of the biggest scooter companies in San Diego may soon be banned from operating within the city.

The City of San Diego on Thursday sent a letter to Lime, noting that the company had violated geofencing and speed restrictions numerous times. The letter says a hearing will be scheduled to see if Lime's permit will be revoked. However, Lime will be allowed to continue operating its scooters until a final decision has been made.

A company spokesperson sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"We have informed the City we are compliant and it is unfortunate they have chosen to move forward with this hearing. As the longest-serving operator with more than 3 million rides in San Diego alone, we will continue to focus on creating a safe environment for all."