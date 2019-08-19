Kayakers report 2 sharks near La Jolla Cove



SAN DIEGO — Kayakers told lifeguards they spotted two sharks in the water near La Jolla Cove Monday.

@SDLifeguards received info from kayakers about 2 sharks spotted near La Jolla Cove. Lifeguards are patrolling the water, interviewing witnesses & letting people in the area know of the possible sighting. pic.twitter.com/ETNEeIBV9d — SDFD (@SDFD) August 19, 2019

San Diego Fire-Rescue said lifeguards were patrolling the water and interviewing people who may have seen the sharks to get more information.

Officials issued an aggressive shark warning at Cardiff State Beach after a shark was spotted off the coast of Encinitas earlier this month. A badly injured sea lion washed up on shore a short time after the sighting, and lifeguards said it appeared the shark had attacked the sea mammal.

A week prior, a shark advisory was issued in Carlsbad.

In most cases, the warnings for swimmers and surfers are lifted after 24 hours.

