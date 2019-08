× Watch the L.A. Rams take on the Denver Broncos on FOX 5

SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 will broadcast the Los Angeles Rams’ 2019 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

The game will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. Watch it live on FOX 5.

Mark your calendar, because FOX 5 will broadcast one more pre-season Rams game on Aug. 29 when the L.A. Rams play the Houston Texans at 5 p.m.