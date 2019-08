SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people were without power after an unexpected outage struck central San Diego Sunday evening.

An estimated 4,416 customers in the Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park, Encanto, Emerald Hills and Valencia Park communities were affected by the unplanned outage at about 8 p.m., SDG&E said. By 8:30 p.m., the number of customers affected dropped to 2,655.

SDG&E officials were investigating the cause of the outage.

