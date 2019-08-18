Pizza delivery driver crashes into center divider, flips car

Posted 4:22 PM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, August 18, 2019

A pizza delivery driver flipped his car in a crash early Sunday morning in Solana Beach.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A pizza delivery driver flipped his car after crashing into a center divider in Solana Beach early Sunday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The male driver was traveling along the 1500 block of San Andres Drive around 4 a.m. when he said he underestimated the curvature of the road and hit a center divider, causing his car to flip over onto its roof.

Police said the driver was not seriously injured and was not cited. No one else was involved in the crash.

